Kenya: KNUT Sg Oyuu, Deputy Hesbon Otieno Among Leaders Elected Unopposed in National Polls

Kisumu — The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has concluded most of its national elections with Secretary General Collins Henry Oyuu and his Deputy Hesbon Otieno among ten top officials elected unopposed at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu.

The exercise, which drew delegates from across the country, saw a largely uncontested race in most national positions, signaling broad consensus among members on key leadership slots.

Among those elected unopposed are National Chairman Patrick Karinga, First Vice National Chairman Malel Langat, and Second Vice National Chairman Aggrey Namisi.

Others include National Treasurer James Ndiku, Deputy National Treasurer Kennedy Nyamwanda, and Assistant National Treasurer Kullow Mohammed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The National Women Representatives' positions were also filled unopposed, with Mercy Kambati serving as First National Woman Representative and Mercy Ndungu as Second National Woman Representative.

In the senior leadership docket, Oyuu was elected unopposed as Secretary General, while Otieno secured the Deputy Secretary General position without contest.

The National Chairman's seat was filled by Patrick Karinga, while Malel Langat and Aggrey Namisi took up the First and Second Vice National Chairman positions respectively.

Out of the eleven national positions, only one seat remains contested--the Assistant Secretary General position--which continues to draw attention as voting progresses.

Long queues were witnessed at the venue since early morning as KNUT members turned out in large numbers to participate in the electoral exercise.

Despite the high turnout, the process remained calm and orderly, with election officials ensuring smooth voting and strict adherence to procedure.

Security was also heightened at the college, with officers deployed to maintain law and order throughout the exercise.

Attention now shifts to the final outcome of the remaining contested position, which is expected to complete the union's national leadership structure.