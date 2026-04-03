Ethiopia: Justice Reforms Revise Various Laws, Strengthen Institutional Independence - Ministry of Justice

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Justice has affirmed that various rules and regulations have been amended under the National Reform to strengthen the justice system and empower democratic institutions.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, State Minister of Justice Belayihun Yirga said the reform process marked a clear departure from past practices, where institutions revised their own frameworks.

"The current reform is unique as it was conducted through a neutral consultative council established by the Ministry of Justice," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the state minister, the process has yielded significant results, including the revision of outdated and restrictive laws.

He further noted that proclamations that had remained unchanged for more than sixty decades, including trade and criminal laws, have now been amended.

Belayihun also highlighted progress in improving governance systems.

For years, strengthening good governance was widely proposed, yet the executive lacked the willingness to implement reforms that would also limit its own powers, he said, adding that this reform has addressed that gap through expert-driven restructuring, institutional reforms, and related measures.

He further explained that steps have been taken to ensure judicial independence.

For the first time, courts are able to have their budgets approved directly by parliament, without interference from the executive branch, the state minister emphasized.

He also stated that this has enhanced the practical independence of the judiciary.

Reforms have also extended to democratic institutions, he stated, adding that the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia has conducted the sixth general election independently under revised rules and is preparing for the seventh election within the same framework.

Likewise, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has gained greater autonomy following amendments to its governing proclamations, he added.

The state minister noted that traditional dispute resolution mechanisms are also receiving renewed attention.

He further noted efforts are underway to leverage indigenous knowledge and social values in resolving conflicts.

On international cooperation, Belayihun emphasized that Ethiopia has strengthened collaboration with various countries in the justice sector.

He further stated that there is growing interest from international partners to engage with Ethiopia in coordinated legal and institutional reforms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the state minister, the country has seen high-level visits and agreements with countries like China, Brazil, and most recently Algeria, reflecting increased global engagement in the sector.