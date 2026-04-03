Africa: Ethiopia Assumes Chairship of AU Peace and Security Council

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has assumed the Chairship of the African Union Peace and Security Council for April 2026, marking its first time leading the Council since rejoining it in April 2025.

The country is set to officially begin presiding over the Council's agenda on April 7, 2026.

The chairship will be inaugurated with a flag-hoisting ceremony, which will also serve to formally welcome the newly elected members of the Council.

During its tenure, Ethiopia will steer deliberations on a broad range of critical peace and security issues across the continent.

These discussions will cover both country-specific situations and wider thematic concerns affecting Africa.

Established in 2004 under the African Union, the Peace and Security Council serves as the AU's central body for conflict prevention, management, and resolution.

Ethiopia has been a member since the Council's inception and has previously served four terms before its most recent re-entry in 2025.

Ethiopia's leadership comes at a time when coordinated regional efforts remain essential to addressing ongoing security challenges and promoting sustainable peace across Africa.