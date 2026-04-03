Zimbabwe: Police Identify Six Members of Same Family Who Died in Road Accident

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has identified six members of the same family, who perished in a horrific road traffic accident along Harare-Masvingo highway on Easter eve.

The crash occurred on Thursday around 0950hours at the 246 kilometre peg after a Toyota Corolla and Mercedes Benz truck collided head-on.

ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the names of the six victims in a statement this Friday.

The ZRP released the names of the victims, who were identified by their next of kin, as listed; Lillian Maranda Mujuru (40), Nokutenda (15), Makanaka (13), Ronald Junior (11), Rufaro Shalom (7) and Kayden (3), all of Tynwald North, Harare.

Police extended condolences to the Mujuru family following the tragedy.

Drivers were urged to exercise caution when travelling on the country's roads.

"We appeal to drivers to seriously consider road safety while moving on the country's roads this Easter and Independence holidays," said Nyathi.