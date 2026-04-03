Mozambique: U.S. Donates Protective Equipment Against Nuclear Threats

Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Maputo, Abigail Dressel, delivering protective equipment against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats

Maputo — The United States government has donated to the Mozambican state protective equipment against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

The Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Maputo, Abigail Dressel, delivered the equipment on Thursday to the Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ministry, Victor Canhemba Júnior.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Canhemba Júnior said that the gesture symbolizes "not only the delivery of material resources, but above all the strengthening of a strategic partnership based on mutual trust and commitment to the protection of human life and the environment.'

"The threats associated with hazardous substances have ceased to be a distant concern, becoming a real risk with potential impact in any region of the world", he said.

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In the specific case of chemical agents, he warned of their devastating effects, impacting public health, the environment, and critical infrastructure, which requires greater institutional preparedness and coordinated response capacity.

In this context, he highlighted the strategic role of SENSAP (National System of Public Security and Assistance) as a first-line force in emergency situations, advocating for continuous investment in technical resources and the training of its personnel.

"The donation of this material represents a significant strengthening of our operational capacity, allowing us to improve readiness levels, reduce response time, and increase the effectiveness of rescue operations,' he said.

He also valued the training component, considering that the training provided to SENSAP members is a crucial step in ensuring the proper use of equipment and the dissemination of knowledge.

"Training not only ensures the correct use of resources but also creates a core of specialists capable of replicating best practices throughout the country,' he added.

He also stressed that responding to incidents involving weapons of mass destruction requires an integrated approach, involving those sectors of the State apparatus that deal with health care, defence, the environment, and civil protection.

"This is a joint effort that requires institutional coordination and a multidisciplinary approach,' he said.

Canhemba Junior also reiterated Mozambique's commitment to aligning its prevention and response mechanisms with international standards, taking into account its geostrategic position and the challenges associated with internal security.