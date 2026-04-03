Mozambique: Road Rehabilitation Launched in Nampula

3 April 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Luís Giquira, mayor of the northern Mozambican city of Nampula, on Thursday launched a project to rehabilitate about 2.6 kilometres of roads.

The project, which is budgeted at 150 million meticais (2.3 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate), is aimed at improving urban mobility and traffic conditions.

According to Giquira, cited by the independent daily "O País", although the road is the responsibility of the National Roads Administration (ANE), the municipality decided to proceed with the intervention.

"The measure is essential to address the concerns of residents and ensure better traffic conditions. The works focus on Avenida 25 de Setembro, one of the city's main thoroughfares", he said.

He also revealed that the project was funded out of the Municipality's own budget.

"We want the work to be done well this time, because many roads that were rehabilitated previously did not last", he said.

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