Namibia: Wernhil 'Respects What Consumers Choose to Wear'

The management of Wernhil Park shopping complex has distanced itself from an incident in which a woman was allegedly asked to leave the mall for being inappropriately dressed.

In a statement released on Thursday, the mall's management says it has no dress code.

"It was with great disappointment that we became aware of an unfortunate incident that took place at Wernhil in which a shopper was prevented from entering the centre via the public taxi rank by a security official, acting on instruction of a Windhoek City Police officer.

"We sincerely regret that this occurred at our premises," the statement reads.

It says the mall welcomes all shoppers and respects individuality, culture and comfort in what consumers choose to wear.

"The only exceptions we recognise (in cooperation with the Windhoek City Police) are instances of genuine public indecency or apparel used to conceal criminal intent," it says.

The centre's management says it has engaged with the relevant parties, including the Windhoek City Police, to ensure the incident is not repeated.

City of Windhoek spokesperson superintendent Marcelline Murapo says the police cannot comment as they have limited information on the incident.