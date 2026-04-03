Namibia: Erongored Executive Manager Claude Tjizo Dies

2 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Erongo Regional Electricity Distributor (Erongored) has announced the death of executive manager Claude Tjizo, who died on Thursday.

Tjizo served the electricity distributor for more than 20 years, holding several senior positions during his tenure.

He was appointed general manager for network support services in July 2005.

In 2014, his role was redesignated to executive manager for network operations and maintenance. He was later redeployed in May 2018 to lead the supply business unit, where he served until his death.

In a press statement, Erongored says Tjizo contributed to electricity service delivery in the Erongo region throughout his career.

The company's board management and staff conveyed condolences to his family, stating that his contribution to the organisation and the region will be remembered.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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