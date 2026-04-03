Namibia: Finance Minister Appoints New Namra Board Members and Reappoints Chairperson

Finance minister Ericah Shafudah has made new appointments and a reappointment to the board of directors of the Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra).

The changes, which came into effect on 1 April, were made in line with the Public Enterprises Governance Act and will run for a period of three years, ministry spokesperson Wilson Shikoto says.

Peter Kruger has been reappointed as chairperson of the board, ensuring continuity at the helm of the revenue agency.

Newly appointed members include Ndatega Shikalepo, who will serve as deputy chairperson, along with Helmuth Naweseb, Mubusisi Mabuku, and Ndahambela Ndoroma-Iipinge.

The appointment forms part of efforts to strengthen governance and oversight at Namra.