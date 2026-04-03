Namibia: Pension Promise Unfulfilled

As a person who is extremely worried about president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah not following through on her promise to raise the old-age pension award to N$3 000 if elected, I am writing this letter.

Pensioners were promised an increase to N$3 000 per month during her election campaign. Numerous senior adults put their faith and confidence in that pledge, thinking it would ultimately lessen the significant financial strain they bear to cover necessities like food, medicine, and utilities.

However, this promise has not come to pass yet. Rather, the pension was only slightly modified last year by N$200, and this year by an additional N$100.

With just three years left in the president's mandate, this means that about N$1 300 is still unpaid out of the pledged sum.

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This means the annual increase would have to be more than N$400 to fulfil the obligation within the remaining tenure. Is there a budget for this? What assurance do pensioners have that they will receive the promised N$3 000 throughout the term of this administration if it is not currently possible?

Additionally, it is documented that when the increase was first suggested, even the then minister of finance had concerns about its viability. Why was the promise made so strongly to some of our society's most vulnerable people if implementation was deemed impossible from the start?

The fact that many retirees are dying while still waiting for that promise to be fulfilled is especially tragic. How sad must our elders be to know that the hope that was given to them might not come to pass?

Integrity is a prerequisite for leadership. Honesty and responsibility are the keys to earning respect, particularly when speaking to elderly people who have dedicated their lives to serving this country. Many senior Namibians still find it very difficult to meet even their most basic demands at the current pension level.

The N$3 000 pledge was viewed as a lifeline, a real chance to reduce suffering and restore dignity. As citizens, we are demanding clarity, responsibility, and transparency, rather than just raises. The president must provide a clear explanation to the country, especially to its pensioners.

Is the N$3 000 pension still mandated by the government?

If yes, when will it be implemented? If not, what motivated the promise?

Silence and small changes are not enough for our elders.

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