Namibia: Keetmanshoop Ready to Host Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup

Preparations for the 24th edition of the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup are in full swing at Keetmanshoop, ||Kharas region, as organisers finalise arrangements ahead of the official kickoff on Good Friday.

Namibian Football Association spokesperson (NFA) Cassius Moetie says teams have already begun arriving, while final touches are being made to both football and netball facilities.

"We are really happy about the economic impact the Newspaper Cup is having on the ||Kharas region and Keetmanshoop," he says.

Moetie, who also serves on the local organising committee, says the town is ready to host the prestigious youth tournament.

He says the NFA remains a key stakeholder in the tournament, alongside netball authorities and sponsors such as Nedbank Namibia and the Newspaper Cup organisers.

Despite minor patches on the pitch, Moetie remains confident that conditions are suitable for play.

Teams from across the country are expected to meet at Keetmanshoop, with early arrivals already reported from the Zambezi and Kavango East regions.

All 14 regions are expected to arrive by the end of the day.

Accommodation has been arranged at school hostels, while hotels and guesthouses at the town are fully booked.

Organisers are expected to provide a final readiness update later on Thursday as preparations near completion.