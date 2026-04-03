Uganda: Guinness Matchday On Tour Set to Roll Into Masaka for Super Sunday Premier League Spectacle

Guinness Matchday on Tour is heading to Masaka City on Sunday, April 19, 2026, promising a day of football, music, and fan excitement.

The event will take place at Masaka Sports Club, where supporters can enjoy Premier League action in a stadium-like atmosphere.

The Guinness Matchday Truck will be at the centre of the experience, transforming the venue into a Premier League theatre. Fans will be able to catch all the action on giant screens.

The highlight of the day will be a Super Sunday clash between Manchester City and Arsenal, a potential title decider.

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Arsenal will be chasing their first Premier League crown in over two decades, a milestone that would mark the end of a long wait and cement their return to the summit of English football. Manchester City, meanwhile, will be determined to maintain their grip on the title race. The two sides recently met in the Carabao Cup Final, where Pep Guardiola's men emerged victorious, making this rematch even more intense.

Beyond the headline fixture, fans can enjoy a full Super Sunday schedule, with Masaka Sports Club transformed into the ultimate football hub. The day features interactive fan activities and chances to win prizes through matchday minutes.

Music and entertainment will also be in full swing, headlined by top Afro beats and dancehall artist Ava Peace. Turntablists including DJ Woodgate, DJ Brattah, and Andy DJ will keep the energy high, ensuring the crowd stays hyped from pre-match through the after-party.

For those unable to attend in Masaka, Guinness Matchdays will be activated across the country. Fans can catch the action at The Villa Bukoto and Supremacy Lounge in Nakulabye, Kampala, D'Ajango in Hoima, D Plus in Gulu, and D Plus in Kitgum, giving supporters from all regions a chance to join in the fun.

Denise Paula Nazzinda, Guinness Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the Masaka experience will continue to raise the bar for the tour:

"Everywhere we've gone, fans have turned up in big numbers. It shows how much they have embraced the Guinness Matchday on Tour, and we are delighted to continue bringing them these unforgettable experiences. We call upon everyone in Masaka City to come to Masaka Sports Club on April 19, bring your friends, and let's enjoy the beautiful game together."

Fans can also look forward to enjoying Guinness at great prices throughout the experience.