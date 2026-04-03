Uganda: Eating Healthy Amidst Easter Season

During the Easter season, motivation to eat well and stay healthy can come and go. At the beginning of the holiday, many people feel inspired to take control, whether it is to manage weight, reduce stress, or simply avoid overindulging. The intention is often strong. You tell yourself, "This Easter will be different," and for the first few days, it usually is.

Easter brings celebration, family gatherings, travel, and, of course, plenty of food. From special meals to sweet treats and constant snacking, the environment itself becomes a trigger. Just like in everyday life, our body and mind respond to these moments. You may notice your clothes feeling tighter, your energy dropping, or your digestion becoming uncomfortable. These are signals reminding you to take care, but during the holidays, they are easy to ignore.

At the start, motivation feels high. You may choose smaller portions, drink more water, or even plan to exercise in the morning before family activities begin. The excitement of doing something new can feel rewarding. You feel proud of yourself for saying no to that extra serving or choosing fruit instead of cake. These small wins encourage you to keep going.

But as the days go by, things begin to change.

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The routine is disrupted. Late nights, visitors, travel, and social pressure start to creep in. You might hear, "It's just Easter, enjoy yourself," or "One more plate won't hurt." Slowly, the discipline becomes harder to maintain. You get tired, distracted, or simply give in to convenience. Before you know it, the healthy habits you started with begin to fade.

So why is it so difficult to stay consistent, especially during holidays like Easter?

The answer lies in habits and environment. During holidays, our normal structure changes. We eat at different times, sleep irregularly, and spend more time around food. The easier option often becomes overeating or choosing less healthy foods, and, as we know, the more convenient a behavior is, the more likely we are to repeat it.

This is why relying only on motivation is not enough.

Instead, we need to focus on building simple, realistic habits that can fit into the Easter lifestyle.

Start by shifting your mindset. Rather than seeing foods as "good" or "bad," think about whether your choices are serving you well in that moment. Enjoying a special Easter meal with family is meaningful and important, but constant overeating that leaves you feeling heavy and uncomfortable is not serving your body. Awareness is the first step.

Next, plan ahead. If you know there will be plenty of rich foods, balance your day. For example, eat lighter meals earlier, include vegetables, fruits, and enough water. Do not arrive at gatherings extremely hungry, that is when overeating happens most.

Convenience is key. Make healthy choices easier for yourself. Keep fruits within reach, drink water regularly, and serve your portions mindfully instead of eating directly from large dishes. Small actions like these make a big difference.

You can also link healthy habits to activities already happening during Easter. For example, after a family meal, take a short walk with relatives instead of sitting for long hours. If children are playing outside, join them. Movement does not have to be formal exercise, it just needs to be consistent.

Portion control is another powerful habit. You do not have to avoid your favorite Easter foods completely. Instead, enjoy them in moderation. Eat slowly, listen to your body, and stop when you are satisfied, not when you are overly full.

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Also, be mindful of emotional eating. Holidays can bring joy, but also stress, especially with financial pressure, travel, or family expectations. Some people cope by eating more. Recognizing this pattern helps you respond differently, perhaps by talking to someone, resting, or taking a break instead of turning to food.

Remember, habits are your default behaviors. During Easter, your goal is not perfection, but balance. It is about creating small, manageable actions that you can maintain even in a festive environment.

In summary, it is great to start the Easter season with strong motivation, but lasting control over eating habits comes from planning, awareness, and simple routines. Enjoy the celebration, appreciate the food, but stay intentional. When you make mindful choices and build supportive habits, you can celebrate Easter fully without losing control of your health.

Kamara Daniel, is a nutritionist at Bwindi Community Hospital.