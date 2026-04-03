Mozambique: Rwandan Troops in Mozambique for Solidarity, Not Money - Makolo

Rwanda has reiterated that the continued deployment of its security forces in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province depends on a sustainable financing framework.

The mission began in July 2021 and continues at the request of the Mozambican government to help combat Islamic State-linked militants. Since then, Rwandan forces have played a key role in restoring peace, enabling displaced residents to return, and securing key towns and strategic infrastructure.

Also read:: Before and after Rwanda sent troops to Mozambique

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Currently, it is being reported that the European Union's financial support for the deployment is set to end in May without renewal.

In a post via X, Makolo noted that Rwanda has consistently maintained that the long-term deployment of its security forces in joint counterterrorism operations in Mozambique requires a sustainable financing framework.

"Having so far shouldered the bulk of the financial burden of these operations, a transition to more equitable funding is a strategic necessity," she wrote.

Rwanda has consistently maintained that the long-term deployment of our security forces in joint counterterrorism operations in Mozambique requires a sustainable financing framework. Having so far shouldered the bulk of the financial burden of these operations, a transition to... pic.twitter.com/l8WoVMaIPg-- Yolande Makolo (@YolandeMakolo) April 2, 2026

Makolo also pointed out that Rwanda has not and will not seek additional funds from the European Peace Facility.

"That is a matter for Mozambique," she wrote.

"Rwanda's deployment requires sustainable financing, and it is up to the host government and its partners with major investments in Cabo Delgado to provide for that, as it has always been," she added.

Also read:: 'Rwanda will withdraw troops from Mozambique if sustainable funding is not secured' says Nduhungirehe

The spokesperson clarified that the Rwandan troops' presence in Cabo Delgado is at the request of the Mozambican government, and Rwanda is satisfied that its forces have contributed to defeating terrorists, protecting civilians, and allowing investments to continue.

Makolo also addressed inaccurate reporting by some media on troop numbers, noting that current personnel in Mozambique stand at over 6,300, significantly higher than the initial 2,000 deployed in 2021.

She said the increase reflects the expanded scope of operations and the need to fill the security vacuum left by the withdrawal of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) in 2024.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Rwanda Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also read:: Rwanda responds to reports of possible halt to EU support for troops in Mozambique

"The bottom line is: ISIS attacks mainly victimised Mozambican civilians, and they have been the biggest beneficiaries of the joint security mission, having returned to their homes and resumed their lives," she said.

Makolo stressed that gas and other investments in Cabo Delgado primarily benefit European and global energy security interests, not Rwanda, emphasizing that Rwanda's engagement is motivated by regional solidarity rather than financial gain.