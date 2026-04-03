Eritrea: Seminar to Members of the Eritrean Community in Sweden

- A seminar focusing on the objective situation in the homeland, as well as regional and global developments, has been conducted for members of the Eritrean community in Sweden.

Speaking at the opening event of the seminar, Mr. Zeray Teklai, head of Public Diplomacy at the Eritrean Embassy, noted that owing to strong unity, the Eritrean community in Sweden has emerged victorious in foiling all sorts of external hostilities. He called for reinforced efforts for better outcomes by encouraging the youth to play due part in the activities of the community.

Dr. Musie Misgina, an Eritrean scholar, gave an extensive briefing on the struggle and victory of the Eritrean people at various stages in the country's history. In his briefing, Dr. Musie said that the Eritrean people have developed the capacity to face the hostilities encountered from time to time, and that this commitment and readiness continue to the present day, being transferred to the young generation. He also called for reinforced participation for better outcomes and urged the youth to equip themselves with the necessary skills and knowledge.

Mr. Alem Teklegergis, chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Scandinavian countries, presented the plan of action for 2026 and called for reinforced participation in the implementation of the programs.

The participants, on their part, expressed conviction to strengthen organizational capacity and unity, as well as participation in national affairs.