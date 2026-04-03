Eritrea: Central Region Ministry of Education Activity Assessment Meeting

2 April 2026
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The Ministry of Education branch in the Central Region conducted an activity assessment meeting on the first semester of the 2025/2026 academic year on 31 March.

Mr. Belai Habtegabir, head of the education office in the region, said that the meeting was a continuation of similar activity assessment meetings conducted in the sub-zones of the region. He also said that the branch office gives priority to enhancing the capacity of teachers, especially pre-school teachers.

Indicating that out of the 12,594 students who were registered, 98.5% scored passing marks, Mr. Belai called for addressing the basic demands of schools and improving infrastructure.

Heads of education offices in the sub-zones presented reports focusing on the activities carried out to enhance the teaching-learning process, the expansion of schools and their contribution, the challenges encountered due to the long distances to schools, as well as the efforts exerted to strengthen educational capacity.

Noting that enhancing educational capacity should not be left to the Ministry of Education alone, Dr. Halima Mohammed, Minister of Education, called for coordinated efforts by the public and stakeholders to address the challenges facing educational facilities.

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