Zimbabwe: Netone, Tourism Authority Seal Digital Partnership to Boost Zim's Travel Sector

State-owned telecommunications company NetOne has signed a strategic partnership with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) aimed at accelerating digital transformation in the country's tourism sector.

The agreement, formalised at a ceremony attended by government officials and industry stakeholders is expected to modernise tourism operations and improve service delivery through the use of information and communication technologies.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, NetOne Chief Executive Officer Raphael Mushanawani said the collaboration was aligned with national development priorities under Emmerson Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 agenda.

"This collaboration is firmly anchored in the national vision... towards the attainment of Vision 2030 and the realisation of an upper middle-income economy," he said.

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Mushanawani said the partnership goes beyond a formal agreement describing it as part of a broader national agenda focused on innovation, inclusion and digital transformation.

Zimbabwe's tourism sector has in recent years gained international recognition, with authorities positioning the country as a competitive global destination. Mushanawani said the new initiative would build on that momentum by enhancing efficiency and expanding the sector's reach through technology.

"We are not redefining tourism, but strengthening it, enhancing its efficiency, expanding its reach and deepening its impact," he said.

Under the agreement, NetOne will support the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in digitising its inspectorate functions replacing manual systems with integrated digital platforms.

The move is expected to improve regulatory processes through real-time data collection and increased operational efficiency.

The telecoms firm also pledged to expand network coverage in key tourism destinations and corridors, roll out Wi-Fi services in strategic locations and introduce e-tourism SIM cards tailored for international visitors.

"These are part of a deliberate effort to ensure that Zimbabwe's tourism sector remains competitive, connected and responsive to the demands of a modern, digital world," Mushanawani said.

He added that NetOne sees itself as more than a telecommunications provider, but as a "national enabler" supporting Zimbabwe's broader economic transformation.

The initiative also drew praise from government officials, who emphasised the importance of cross-sector collaboration.

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Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Beaulah Chirume described the programme as a coordinated government intervention.

"Today's programme is not just incidental. It is a government-driven intervention implemented through coordinated institutional action in pursuit of national development," she said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry highlighted the interdependence of sectors in driving growth.

Chief Director Tarirai Musonza, representing Permanent Secretary Takaruza Munyanyiwa, said tourism cannot thrive in isolation.

"No sector operates in isolation. Tourism thrives when supported by ICT, transport, local government, immigration, security, environmental management, and the private sector," she said.

Mushanawani also acknowledged the contribution of the First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa, patron of tourism and gastronomy for promoting the country's cultural heritage and culinary identity.

The partnership reflects a broader "whole-of-government" approach, aimed at ensuring inclusive growth and expanding participation in the digital economy.

"As we move forward, NetOne remains fully committed... to building a tourism sector that is globally recognised, digitally empowered, efficient, and inclusive," Mushanawani said.