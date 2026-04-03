Rwanda: Digital ID - Nida Designates Registration Sites for Schoolchildren During Holidays?

2 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

As the official registration campaign for the digital national ID in Kigali concluded on April 2, the National Identification Agency (NIDA) designated special registration sites to cater for schoolchildren currently on holiday.

According to NIDA, dedicated registration points have been set up across the three districts of the City of Kigali.

Also read: Govt sets 2027 deadline for full shift to digital ID

In Kicukiro District, registration will take place in all sectors, as well as at Ziniya Market and Nyakabanda Cell.

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In Nyarugenge District, students can register at all sector offices, the Car-Free Zone (known as Mbuga City Walk), and Downtown.

Meanwhile, in Gasabo District, services will be available in all sectors and at Kimironko Market.

Also read: Digital ID: How children's info will be updated until age 16

The exercise will be conducted in two phases. The first phase is scheduled for April 3 to April 4, while the second phase will run from April 8 to April 12. Registration activities will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Despite the conclusion of the main registration period for Kigali, NIDA has clarified that the registration process itself will continue.

Also read:: Digital ID registration to continue after Kigali rollout ends

Services will remain accessible at the sector level, with registration kits deployed closer to communities to improve accessibility.

NIDA Director General Josephine Mukesha noted that residents who miss the Kigali deadline will still have an opportunity to register.

Following the city campaign, registration teams will be deployed to other parts of the country, starting with districts in Eastern Province, including Bugesera and Ngoma, before expanding further nationwide.

A detailed rollout schedule will be communicated in due course.

The new Single Digital ID is part of a broader national identification system. Current ID cards will be valid until June 2027, after which they will no longer be accepted.

Read the original article on New Times.

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