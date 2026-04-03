Rwanda: BPN-Backed Entrepreneurs Triple Jobs, Expand Markets As Inclusion Drive Gains Ground

More than 40 entrepreneurs supported by Business Professionals Network (BPN) have seen their businesses triple jobs, expand markets and strengthen operations after completing a two-year growth program designed to scale small enterprises and deepen inclusion, according to the initiative performance results.

Celebrated on Tuesday, March 31, in Musanze, graduates of the Grow 2 Scale (G2S) programme demonstrated tangible gains in business management, employee development, product expansion, financial systems, customer relations, and access to finance.

Implemented by BPN in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, the initiative targets small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in tourism, hospitality, and agriculture - sectors seen as critical for job creation and national development. The broader partnership spans five years, while the celebrated cohort walked a 2-year journey with BPN, guiding entrepreneurs through three phases: Strategize, and Step Up programs.

Strong job creation and market growth

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Presenting on the impact, Diane Izabayo, the Director of Programs at BPN, said that 46 entrepreneurs completed the program, with 58.3 per cent based in rural areas and 41.7 per cent in urban centres - reflecting the organisation's effort to reach businesspersons across the country.

BPN indicated that participating businesses recorded significant employment growth, with total jobs rising from 293 before the program to more than 900 after two years, more than tripling. Specifically, jobs held by women increased from 111 to 178, a 60 per cent rise, while employment of people with disabilities and refugees reached 13 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively.

Market reach also expanded substantially, with the number of markets served growing from 750 to 1,233, a 64 per cent increase.

On financing, Rwf64.8 million was disbursed through the Mastercard Foundation catalytic fund to 18 per cent of participants. In addition, BPN facilitated access to more than Rwf477 million in grants and loans through financial institutions, benefiting 20 per cent of the entrepreneurs.

Inclusion at the core of growth

Speaking during the event, BPN Country Director Alice Nkulikiyinka stated that the program's success goes beyond business growth to embedding inclusive practices in how enterprises hire and operate.

"Now they have the fundamentals, they have the systems in place, the right understanding, and the right mindset," she said.

Nkulikiyinka observed that Rwanda still faces gaps and persistent biases, particularly around inclusion, which need to be addressed.

"This means inclusivity of persons with disabilities, women, and refugees. In this programme, we motivated them to grow their businesses, run them professionally, and hire inclusively," Nkulikiyinka said.

She noted that BPN is developing a tailored inclusion program to connect entrepreneurs with trained young women, refugees, and people with disabilities ready for employment, while addressing persistent hiring biases.

The focus on tourism, hospitality, and agriculture, she added, is intentional due to their labour-intensive nature and alignment with Rwanda's development priorities.

"BPN in general is sector agnostic. So, this is one program, but we have many other programs where we support entrepreneurs in different sectors," she said.

Entrepreneurs reflect on transformation

For participants, the program marked a turning point in how they run and grow their businesses.

Aline Uwineza, founder and Chief Executive Officer of AgrifeedNet, said her company evolved from informal trading into a structured enterprise as a large-scale supplier of Irish potatoes and a certified exporter of Kinigi-type Irish potatoes.

"I was just a simple seller at the market to normal locals. But I met BPN, I was trained, and registered a company. They trained us to know our customers and what they need, and that made a large difference," she said.

Her company now exports 40 tonnes of Irish potatoes per month, up from operating as a small-scale trader. Employment has also grown from a one-person operation to eight permanent staff and around 50 casual workers, supported in part by a $10,000 non-interest loan secured through the programme.

Christian Ishimwe, representing Burera Youth Tourism Community, said the initiative helped rescue and reposition the business after the Covid-19 downturn impact.

"Every training we took was eye-opening. They challenged us to revise our business model, structure, and financial management. They also trained our employees, and now, we see a positive impact," he said.

Through the program, the company also secured six luxurious safari tents to improve accommodation services and is now planning more inclusive hiring.

"They also helped us understand inclusion. And especially, we are going to be hiring more people with disabilities and more people in underserved communities as we operate in rural areas, where these challenges are persistent," he added.

For Aline Uwimpuhwe, founder of Africa Wizzy Safaris, the programme helped turn an idea into a scalable business while embedding inclusion at its core.

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"BPN are professionals as their name indicates. They challenged my business model and income streams, and made me have a sustainable and scalable business. And what I like about them is that they do not make a decision for you, but allow you to reassess and make an informed decision," she said.

She added that the training improved her human resource management, increased visibility--including through platforms such as Visit Rwanda--and helped her build partnerships and reduce operational costs. Her company is now planning a workshop to modify vehicles to better serve people with disabilities.

"As a person with disability, BPN and Mastercard Foundation gave me a platform to showcase my business, learn, scale, and make an impact," she said.

Local leaders laud the initiative's impact

Theobald Kayiranga, Vice Mayor in charge of Social Affairs in Musanze District, commended the program's contribution to entrepreneurship and pledged continued support.

"As a tourism district, we are happy to have BPN's office here. Our doors are always open, and we are always ready to help in your mission to ensure that entrepreneurs are guided by skilled, knowledgeable, and professional individuals," he said.