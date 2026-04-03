Rwanda: Matheus Rejoins Police VC Ahead of Cavb Champions League in Kigali

Police VC have received a major boost ahead of the upcoming CAVB Men's Club Championship with the return of Brazilian outside hitter Matheus Bettim.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Kigali from April 20 to May 3.

Also read: Which clubs are coming to Kigali for CAVB Championship?

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A source close to the club told Times Sport that Bettim arrived in the country early Thursday morning and is set to immediately join the team's training camp at Ecole Notre Dame des Anges in Remera.

The 24-year-old returns after spending the entire 2025/26 season away, during which he featured for Viapol Vôlei São José in Brazil's Superliga 1, the country's top-tier volleyball league.

Bettim, who first joined Police VC in 2024, made a strong impression during his initial stint, earning the Best Server award at the 2025 CAVB Zone V Championship.

Also read:: Police, APR WVC dominate Game 1 of finals

His return is expected to strengthen the squad alongside key players such as Elphas Makuto, Gideon Angiro, and setter Brian Melly, as Police prepare to represent Rwanda alongside Kepler VC and APR VC.

However, despite his return, Bettim will not be eligible to feature in the ongoing 2025/26 national league finals against Rwanda Energy Group (REG) VC, as federation regulations prevent players not registered at the start of the season from participating at this stage.

The 47th edition of the CAVB Men's Club Championship is expected to attract 27 clubs from across Africa, with the final list of participants to be confirmed after the registration deadline on April 6.