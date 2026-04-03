Rwanda: Not a Curse - The Hidden Struggle of Autism in Rwanda

In Rulindo district, Claudine learned early how society reacts to difference. Her two-year-old son, Ethan, experienced the world in ways that set him apart. He communicated through gestures and movement rather than words, flapping his hands when excited and seeking comfort in repetitive routines. He was easily overwhelmed by noise and sensory input and needed support with daily tasks that other children managed independently.

These were not failures; they were the distinct ways his nervous system processed the world around him.

To Claudine, these were simply expressions of her child's unique world. To others, they were something else entirely.

Neighbours whispered. One eventually told her bluntly: "That child is a curse."

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That moment changed everything. Claudine stopped attending community gatherings. Even the church became a place of quiet judgment. What she did not yet know was that Ethan had Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), a neurodevelopmental condition that affects communication, social interaction, sensory processing, and behaviour. It is a spectrum, meaning it manifests differently in every person. It is not caused by parenting. It is not a disease to be cured. And it is not a curse.

Her story reflects a broader reality across Rwanda, where families raising children with autism navigate stigma, late diagnosis, and limited support, often in silence.

Between love and stigma

Claudine's journey to understanding her child was long and isolating. When she first raised concerns, health workers reassured her that "boys speak late." Teachers suggested stricter discipline. Relatives pointed to spiritual causes or parenting failures.

Without early diagnosis, Ethan struggled in school. He could not follow conventional classroom routines, and his teachers were not equipped to support him. Eventually, he was excluded altogether.

"I felt like I was fighting alone," Claudine recalls. "Not just for his education, but for his dignity."

Her experience is shared by many parents of children with autism in Rwanda. According to government estimates, nearly 19,900 children in Rwanda are living with autism, within a broader population of about 50,000 individuals nationwide. The country's child autism rate is estimated at 432.57 per 100,000 children, highlighting a significant but often under-recognised population.

Beyond the emotional toll, families face substantial financial strain, as specialised services, such as therapy, assistive technologies, and tailored education, remain limited and costly, with broader global evidence showing persistent gaps in access to care.

In Rwanda, services are still scarce. For example, Autisme Rwanda, one of the country's leading organisations in dealing with autism, supports only about 100 children per year, illustrating the gap between need and available support.

Social exclusion also persists, with stigma and limited awareness affecting inclusion in schools and communities. As a result, some children remain at home, not because they cannot learn, but because education systems, infrastructure, and teacher training are not yet fully equipped to support their needs, as recent assessments of inclusive education in Rwanda confirm.

From global commitments to lived realities

World Autism Awareness Day, observed annually on April 2, is this year themed "Autism and Humanity, Every Life Has Value", a powerful reminder that every autistic life enriches our shared human story, affirming dignity, celebrating diversity, and shaping a more inclusive future for all.

Autism is increasingly understood not as a condition to be "fixed," but as part of human diversity, a recognition enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which affirms that persons with disabilities have the right to education, health, and full participation in society.

Across Africa, autism is often underdiagnosed due to limited awareness, a shortage of trained specialists, and weak data systems. The WHO attributes this to gaps in health system capacity, specialist shortages, and the absence of reliable national data, creating a cycle where children remain invisible in both policy and practice.

National context: Rwanda, the quiet roar of resilience

As Rwanda joins the rest of the world in celebrating the international awareness day, it has made commendable progress in advancing disability inclusion through strong legal and policy frameworks. Rwanda's constitution guarantees equality and prohibits discrimination, notably under Article 16 (equality before the law and non-discrimination) and Article 51 (protection of persons with disabilities), which affirms the State's obligation to take special measures to facilitate their education and integration into society.

This commitment is further reinforced by Law No. 01/2007 relating to the protection of persons with disabilities, which outlines rights to accessibility, education, healthcare, and employment for persons with disabilities. In addition, national strategies such as the National Strategy for Transformation (NST) and sectoral policies promote inclusive education, social protection, and equal participation in development.

The autism support deficit

Data gaps persist, as highlighted by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), which underscores the need for more disaggregated and disability-specific data. Current estimates suggest that tens of thousands of Rwandans may be living with autism, many of them undiagnosed.

Limited early diagnosis

Many children are identified late, missing the critical window for early intervention. Globally, less than half of children with autism are diagnosed before the age of 4, even though reliable screening can begin as early as 18-24 months. According to CDC data, this delay reduces access to interventions most effective before age 3.

Stigma and misconceptions

In many communities across Africa, autism is still understood through the shadows of myth rather than the light of science. It is sometimes whispered about as a curse, or framed as an unseen punishment, a mark of parenting failure placed upon mothers and fathers who are themselves searching for answers.

These narratives, rooted in fear rather than knowledge, isolate children who deserve inclusion and burden families with stigma instead of support. Yet the evidence is clear: autism is a recognised neurodevelopmental condition affecting roughly 1 in 127 children worldwide, as documented by the World Health Organization. In this way, cultural misconceptions do not merely misinterpret autism but they deepen loneliness, reinforcing barriers that prevent acceptance, dignity, and the simple right to belong.

Barriers in education

Although Rwanda has made strong policy commitments to inclusive education, including the 2019 Special Needs and Inclusive Education Policy, implementation gaps remain especially for autistic children. In practice, this means classrooms without visual schedules or structured routines that help autistic learners navigate their day; teachers untrained in differentiated instruction or augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) tools; large class sizes with no support staff; and the near-total absence of Individual Education Plans tailored to each child's specific support needs.

Claudine saw this first-hand: Ethan was not excluded because he could not learn; he was excluded because no one had been equipped to teach him. Coupled with limited early diagnosis, these gaps mean that many children with autism remain excluded or unable to fully participate in mainstream education despite the country's inclusive policy framework.

Limited specialised services

Speech therapy, occupational therapy, and behavioural support remain scarce and costly, placing a heavy burden on families.

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Yet, progress is visible. Civil society organisations and government institutions are increasingly raising awareness. Pilot initiatives such as digital tools for early screening are beginning to emerge. These efforts signal a growing recognition that autism inclusion must be part of Rwanda's broader development agenda.

The road ahead

Claudine's story highlights a critical truth: autism is not just a health issue, it is a matter of dignity, equity, and human rights.

Children with autism are not "less capable." They experience the world differently. With the right support, they can learn, communicate, and contribute meaningfully to society.

But without intentional inclusion, they risk being left behind.

Turn commitment into impact

As Rwanda joins the world in marking World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, the moment calls for more than awareness, it demands action.

First, investment in early detection systems is essential. Community health workers and educators must be equipped to identify autism early.

Second, inclusive education must move from policy to practice. Teachers need training, resources, and institutional support to accommodate diverse learning needs.

Third, families require structured support, both psychosocial and financial, to navigate the challenges of raising an autistic child. No parent should face this alone.

A future in focus

Today, Claudine speaks with clarity and purpose. Ethan is now enrolled in a specialised programme, learning at his own pace.

"He is not a curse," she says firmly. "He is my child."

Her words echo a truth Rwanda must embrace: inclusion begins when we see ability, not difference, as the foundation of human dignity.

The author is an inclusive governance expert and an advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities.