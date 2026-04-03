Rwanda: GTBank Goes Fully Interoperable With Ekash, Exits Bilateral Payment Systems

Moving money is emotional. Whether it's sending school fees, paying a supplier, or helping family in a tough moment, people don't just want their money to move fast, they want to be sure it gets there, safely, and to the right person.

For years, however, that hasn't always been the case: sometimes transfers take hours, sometimes days, sometimes you hope your money arrived. That's the reality Guaranty Trust Bank (Rwanda) Plc (GTBank) has decided to leave behind.

In a bold first, GTBank has fully moved onto the Rwanda National Digital Payment System (RNDPS), commonly known as eKash, and completely stopped using what are called bilateral systems.

So, what does "cutting bilateral" actually mean?

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Before now, banks had to connect to each other one by one. If bank A wanted to send money to bank B, it needed a direct connection. To reach bank C, that was another connection, add mobile wallets, and the complexity grows. It was slow, expensive, and prone to errors. Now, with eKash, one connection reaches everyone, no confusion, no delays, no guesswork.

At its core, eKash enables instant, secure, and seamless transactions across banks, mobile money platforms, and other financial service providers. For customers, this means fewer barriers when sending or receiving money. For businesses, it opens broader access to customers regardless of their financial provider. Financial institutions also save resources, allowing them to invest more in product development and customer service.

Why GTBank made the move

According to Blaise Gasambira, the Chief Executive Officer of RSwitch, "moving away from bilateral systems shows that the system works, and that it can be trusted."

The move by GTBank, he observed, shows that eKash responds to the needs of the Rwandan market and aligns with the notion of second phase of the National Strategy for Transformation (NTS2) to have a cashless Rwanda that has easy and universal accessibility of financial services.

Gasambira also explained that previously, sending money between banks often meant not knowing exactly who would receive it, waiting hours, days for confirmation, and sometimes not being certain it reached the right person. With eKash, these problems are solved: you can verify the recipient, transactions happen faster, and confirmations are instant.

Less stress for banks, better service for customers

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For banks, the benefits are just as significant. GTBank Managing Director Yusuf Ayokunle said that this shift has removed major operational headaches, observing that no more chasing multiple banks or mobile operators to settle transactions.

The system does it faster, cleaner, and more reliably, he stated.

For customers, the benefit is simple: send money across banks and wallets without worrying. Instant confirmations mean trust, peace of mind, and certainty that your money has reached the right place.

Recognising leadership in interoperability

To mark this milestone, RSwitch formally recognised GTBank's achievement with a Certificate of Interoperability Compliance, acknowledging its role as a first mover in advancing Rwanda's national payment agenda.

While symbolic, the recognition underscores a deeper reality: the shift to RNDPS is not just regulatory; it is transformational. It proves that the system works, can be trusted, and delivers for both banks and customers.

Why this matters

With GTBank now fully onboarded, attention turns to the broader ecosystem. Increased adoption by other financial institutions will be key to unlocking the full benefits of interoperability, including higher transaction volumes, improved customer experience, and stronger economic connectivity. Moves like this bring Rwanda closer to a future where payments are not just digital, but affordable, instant, and inclusive.

When sending money, customers expect transactions to be fast, secure, and reliable, without uncertainty or delays. With its transition to the new system, GTBank Rwanda says it now delivers that assurance, enabling customers to transfer funds with speed, security, and confidence that the money reaches the intended recipient.