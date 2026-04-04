announcement

The World Health Organization urges the international community: do not ignore Sudan.

Sudan is confronting one of the gravest humanitarian and public health emergencies in the world today. More than 33.7 million people, over half of the nation's population, now require urgent, life‑saving assistance.

The ongoing conflict has pushed the health system to the edge of complete collapse. Recent attacks on medical facilities have further deepened this crisis. On March 20, a drone strike on Al-Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur killed at least 64 people, among them patients and medical personnel, and left 89 others injured.

Just days later, on April 2, another drone attack struck Al‑Jabalain Hospital in White Nile State, killing 10 medical and administrative staff, including the hospital's director while performing surgery, and injuring 22 people. On the same day, the Family Hospital in Al-Daein was looted, and patients and health workers assaulted and expelled from the facility leading to its suspension of work. A hospital in the Blue Nile State city of Al-Kurmuk was looted on 25 March, the equipment were destroyed and staff and patients forced from the facility with one worker critically injured.

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These incidents are stark reminders of the urgent need for renewed international solidarity and decisive political and humanitarian action. Sudan cannot endure this crisis alone.

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