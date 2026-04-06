Sudan: 'Feminist Justice' to Launch in Sudan On Monday, to Demand Protection for Women

Amsterdam / Khartoum — The 'Feminist Justice' campaign, which stems from the No to Oppression of Women Initiative, and has expanded to include a wide range of feminist, community, professional, political, and human rights formations inside and outside Sudan, is to be launched with its logo and identity tomorrow, as "a clear expression of the need for organised collective action that puts women's issues back at the forefront of the scene".

The 'Feminist Justice' campaign announced the widespread adoption of its logo as a visual representation of justice based on participation and solidarity. The initiative explained that the widespread adoption of the logo comes as part of the ongoing preparations for launching the campaign, and it also launched an open invitation to all stakeholders to use it in media and awareness materials, in order to enhance the spread of the campaign and unify its visual discourse.

The dissemination of the newq logo comes in parallel with preparations for the launch of the anticipated campaign tomorrow, Monday, April 6, 2026, in a context characterised by escalating violations against women and girls in Sudan, and the decline of protection and justice systems, which prompted civil and feminist forces to unite their efforts under the umbrella of this initiative.

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The initiative emphasised that the idea for the campaign stemmed from the "No to Oppression of Women" initiative, and then expanded to include a wide range of feminist, community, professional, political, and human rights formations inside and outside Sudan, in a clear expression of the need for organised collective action that puts women's issues back at the forefront of the scene.

Logi vision: Justice built through partnership, not polarisation

The initiative highlights that the logo carries deep intellectual connotations that go beyond the aesthetic dimension, presenting an integrated vision of justice from a feminist, participatory, and solidarity-based perspective. It embodies the symbolic overlap of masculinity and femininity as an organic unity based on integration, not hierarchy, where each party appears as a space of protection and containment for the other, indicating that justice can only be achieved through a genuine partnership between the components of society.

The hands that hold the scales of justice are embodied as an extension of the symbol of femininity, indicating that women are not merely victims, but key players in restoring balance and shaping the course of justice, and in continuing feminist work.

The initiative also explained that the balance appears as a natural result of the meeting of the two parties, reflecting the campaign's vision of justice based on mutual recognition and participation, not on conflict or exclusion, which confirms the principle of parity as a practical act towards feminist justice that is achieved through participation.

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The campaign called on all activists, media professionals, and human rights organisations to adopt and circulate the logo, in order to expand the circle of solidarity, break the silence about violations, and support a path that seeks to achieve comprehensive justice that excludes no one.

The campaign also stressed that unifying the visual discourse through the logo represents a key step in building a broad pressure front capable of influencing public opinion, pushing for accountability for rights violators, and enhancing women's access to justice in Sudan.