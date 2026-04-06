Ethiopian Horticulture Production Sees Rising Global Demand - Stakeholders

Addis Ababa — Producers and exporters affirmed that Ethiopia's horticulture sector is recording significant growth in the international markets.

They emphasized that the progress is driven by national reforms that have strengthened production, productivity and export potential.

According to the stakeholders, the sector, which generates the highest foreign exchange earnings next to coffee, has now become a key contributor to the national economy, reflecting its competitiveness abroad.

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Producers and exporters approached by ENA stated that initiatives implemented since the national reform have enhanced efficiency and market access, positioning Ethiopian horticultural products as globally competitive.

Emebet Tesfaye, manager of ET-Highland Flora PLC, said, "The focus on horticulture has opened significant opportunities for us to supply flower products to European and American markets."

Rising international demand is not only increasing foreign exchange earnings but also creating employment opportunities for thousands of Ethiopians, she added.

Mesfin Girma, Syngenta Flowers Site Manager for Ethiopia, on his part noted, "High demand for Ethiopian flower products across multiple continents has expanded market access and strengthened our export capacity."

He added that government support, particularly in land provision and infrastructure development, is boosting productivity and income potential.

"We remain committed to maintaining production capacity and delivering quality products quickly to the world market through Ethiopian Airlines," he added.

Similarly, Rachel Kifle, Export Manager of Red Fox Ethiopia, highlighted the importance of global markets.

"Europe, America, and Asia are crucial destinations for Ethiopian flower products," she stated, adding, "This growth enhances foreign exchange earnings, creates jobs, and strengthens the overall contribution of floriculture and horticulture to the national economy."

Wondale Habtamu, Deputy Director General of the Ethiopian Agricultural Authority, also emphasized the role of government policy in the sector's expansion.

"A favorable investment environment has been created to boost productivity in horticulture. Global demand for Ethiopian flowers, vegetables, and fruits is driving foreign exchange earnings, accelerating job creation, and supporting structural economic transformation," noted.

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Ethiopia's horticulture sector is poised to remain a leading driver of the country's economic growth and international trade presence with strengthened production, growing global demand, and continued government support,.