Rwanda: Key Things to Know About Rwanda's First Kinyarwanda ICT Dictionary

More than 1,700 technology-related terms have been compiled into the first-ever Kinyarwanda ICT terminological dictionary, a milestone expected to strengthen the use of the language in the digital era and improve access to accurate, standardised terminology.

Developed over nearly three years, the dictionary brings together words and expressions used across information and communication technology. It is an initiative of the Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy, developed in collaboration with public and private institutions.

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Speaking to The New Times, Jean Claude Uwiringiyimana, the academy's Deputy Director General in charge of Language, Culture Preservation and Promotion, said the initiative is part of efforts to ensure Kinyarwanda evolves alongside the country's development.

"As the country grows, we adopt different aspects from various cultures. To preserve our language and culture, we must translate these into Kinyarwanda, which is why this dictionary was developed," he said.

He noted that technology is no longer a stand-alone field but part of everyday life, cutting across sectors. As such, he said, Rwandans need to understand the language used in digital services while also dispelling the misconception that Kinyarwanda lacks vocabulary.

A mix of new and existing terms

Uwiringiyimana said the dictionary combines newly created terms with those already in use across institutions and official documents.

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For example, a computer processor is translated as "intima ya mudasobwa" (literally, the heart of a computer). Other terms include charger ("indahuzo"), authentication ("kwemeza"), biometric data ("amakuru y'ibipimo ndangamiterere y'umuntu"), screen ("indebero"), forensic technology ("ikoranabuhanga ngaragazabimenyetso"), and projector ("inyerekana").

He said care was taken to ensure the terms are easy to read, understand, and remember.

Focus on key tech fields

While the technology sector is vast, the dictionary focuses on core areas such as ICT (itangazabumenyi), computers (mudasobwa), the internet (murandasi), communication (itumanaho), artificial intelligence (ubwenge buhangano), and multimedia (urusobe ntangamakuru).

Uwiringiyimana said the work is ongoing, with more terms to be added as technology evolves.

"As these fields continue to grow, relevant institutions will contribute terminology aligned with their areas of work, while collaborating with us along the way," he said.

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In partnership with the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, the dictionary will also be digitised to ease updates and expand access, allowing institutions to tap into terminology relevant to their services.

Adoption in schools

The dictionary is also expected to support education. In collaboration with the Rwanda Education Board, copies will be distributed to schools to help students learn Kinyarwanda alongside technology-related vocabulary.

"These will help young learners master tailored Kinyarwanda and, in the long run, reduce the mixing of languages we see today," Uwiringiyimana said.

While it may not become a standalone subject, he noted that the dictionary could be integrated into Kinyarwanda lessons.

Boost for AI development

Beyond classrooms and public services, the dictionary could play a role in advancing Kinyarwanda language technologies.

As efforts grow to develop large language models in Kinyarwanda, access to high-quality linguistic data remains a key challenge. Uwiringiyimana said the dictionary could serve as a valuable resource for training such systems.

"Once digitised in formats compatible with AI, it will be easier for developers to use it for training," he said, adding that the academy is exploring ways to provide technical support to ensure accuracy in AI applications.

Currently accessible via a QR code, the dictionary will also be released in print and distributed free of charge.

Industry welcomes milestone

Industry players have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a timely step in localising technology and improving the quality of Kinyarwanda in digital systems.

Audace Niyonkuru, CEO of Digital Umuganda, said adoption of new terms may be a challenge but described the dictionary as a major milestone.

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"It's a good step. Some categories cover emerging technologies like AI, meaning people can adopt local terminology alongside the technologies themselves," he said.

He emphasised the need to introduce terminology early and keep it updated as innovation evolves.

Niyonkuru noted that the lack of standardised local terms has complicated efforts to train AI models in Kinyarwanda, especially when developers try to avoid code-switching.

"There has been a constant struggle to train models in pure Kinyarwanda without established terminology. This will help address that," he said.

Philbert Murwanashyaka, co-founder of YALI Lab, said the dictionary comes at a critical time as AI and digital technologies expand.

"It bridges a major gap. Future models will be more accurate in Kinyarwanda," he said.

As digital tools become more embedded in daily life, the development of local terminology is expected to improve accessibility, reduce reliance on borrowed words, and position Kinyarwanda as a language capable of keeping pace with innovation.