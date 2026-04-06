Ethiopia: PM Abiy Unveils World-Class Sports Complexes, Signaling Ethiopia's Bold Multi-Sector Rise

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated a series of world-class sports and recreational facilities in the capital, highlighting the government's broader nation-building agenda aimed at strengthening Ethiopia across all sectors.

The newly launched complexes feature Olympic-standard indoor and outdoor swimming pools, football pitches, volleyball courts, jogging tracks, and fully equipped gymnasiums built to international standards.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister emphasized that Ethiopia's development strategy is rooted in both honoring its historic legacy and investing in the future of its youth.

He noted that while landmarks such as the Adwa Victory Memorial preserve the courage and independence of past generations, modern sports facilities serve as vital spaces for nurturing social cohesion and physical excellence.

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"A generation is not built solely in classrooms," Premier Abiy said.

He further stated that: "Character is shaped through interaction, empathy, and healthy competition. These facilities will help cultivate the unity and resilience needed for a strong nation."

A distinctive aspect of the new developments is the inclusion of monuments honoring Ethiopia's legendary athletes, including Abebe Bikila, Miruts Yifter, Haile Gebrselassie, Kenenisa Bekele, Derartu Tulu, and Tirunesh Dibaba.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of celebrating national heroes during their lifetimes to inspire younger generations.

Highlighting a shift in development priorities, PM Abiy noted that the government is focusing on early childhood education and skills development rather than solely expanding higher education institutions.

He revealed that more than 35,000 kindergartens have been built in recent years under the Early Childhood Education initiative.

He also pointed to programs such as the "5 Million Coders" initiative and the establishment of international-standard sports hubs as key efforts to equip Ethiopian youth with globally competitive skills.

According to the Prime Minister, providing high-quality facilities within the country can help foster national pride and a sense of belonging, ultimately reducing the desire for outward migration.

Concluding his remarks, Prime Minister Abiy highlighted Ethiopia's demographic advantage, noting that with an average age of just 19, the country stands at a critical juncture.

He called for unity and sustained commitment to transforming challenges into opportunities, ensuring Ethiopia secures a strong position both regionally and globally.