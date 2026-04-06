Angola Has 34 Critical Minerals for Energy Transition

Malabo — Angola has already identified 34 critical minerals for the energy transition, with emphasis on copper and the national strategy is to evolve from an exporter of raw materials to a producer of value-added goods.

These goods are, namely, fertilizers, steel, titanium and components for batteries, aiming to increase internal value and diversify the economy, generating qualified employment.

The data was presented on Sunday, in Malabo, by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Isaac dos Anjos, in the panel "Green industrialization and valorization of natural resources", part of the XI Summit of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OEACP), which took place in the capital of Equatorial Guinea.

In his speech, the government official stated that, from the point of view of energy resources, the country has a robust base of natural resources, including oil, gas, diamonds and strategic minerals, such as iron, copper and rare earths.

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He defended the urgency of the green transition, as Africa has the opportunity to build sustainable economies.

In his view, it is also a chance for the African green industrialization initiative as a demonstration of the continent's commitment to leading the energy transition, attracting financing and strengthening regional value chains.

He guaranteed that Angola can position itself as a low-carbon producer and exporter of premium green products taking advantage of a still incipient industrial base, which offers ample space for private investment.

It can also develop reforestation, carbon capture and conservation programs for mangroves of high environmental value.

"Angola wants to be the architect of its own transformation: to participate not only as a supplier of raw materials, but as a country that produces, innovates and exports products with high added value", highlighted Isaac dos Santos.

Regarding clean energy, he informed, the majority of electrical energy produced comes from hydroelectric sources, reinforcing the leadership in decarbonization, with investments in solar, wind and green hydrogen.

Clean and stable energy is a critical factor for industrialization, he pointed out.

As for green industry and innovation, emphasis on the development of ecological economic zones with the integration of start-ups, clean technologies and innovation incubation, such as Eco-Selecta (recycling).

Regarding critical minerals, there is a local valorization strategy (diamonds, fertilizers, steel, titanium), with the identification of 34 critical minerals and reinvestment in industrial capacity.

According to Isaac dos Anjos, in strategic infrastructure the Lobito Corridor and the Longonjo axis are fundamental for reducing logistical costs, linking production to markets and boosting exports.

Regarding agricultural transformation, he said it is a sector with high potential, still underutilized, requiring mechanization, productivity and market orientation.

Regarding climate resilience, he highlighted PRODESA as a structuring program for food security, income diversification and climate adaptation, focusing on rural communities and sustainable resource management.

He also pointed out the existence of strategic proposals for the valorization of natural resources, diversification and industrialization of mineral chains.

He also referred to the defense of vertical integration (copper, iron, phosphate, rare earths), with international partnerships for technological transfer and local processing, financed by oil and diamond revenues.

In the sphere of carbon markets and forest conservation, he recommended that it is necessary to highlight the potential of forests and mangroves and propose conservation and reforestation programs with community support, allowing the sale of carbon credits and compensating for deforestation.

In the production of biofuels, he highlighted that Angola has a National Strategy for Biofuels that aims to contribute to the energy transition and diversification of the national energy matrix.

Another purpose is to promote the circular economy, generate a positive impact on job creation and encourage the development of agriculture and rural infrastructure.

The Strategy, said Isaac dos Anjos, is focused on the production of first generation biofuels, namely bioethanol, biogas and biodiesel, and second generation, for the production of bio-methane from biogas, carbon dioxide, also coming from biogas, bio-hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) of biological origin, using raw materials such as agricultural, forestry, urban waste and oilseeds.

The government official added that the first steps are already being taken in the production of crops such as castor, sunflower and jatropha, but there are great possibilities for producing biomass through the cultivation of other species that produce considerable green mass in a short space of time (e.g. elephant grass).

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There is also a high potential for using existing forest residues, he said.

Regarding the sustainability of fishing and aquaculture, the message to the panel is to suggest investments in fish processing, sustainable aquaculture and coastal inspection to combat illegal fishing, with the integration of renewable energies.

Technical training in digital skills, management and environmental preservation should also be emphasized, highlighting the use of AI, big data and mobile platforms to optimize production and access to markets.

Angola calls for the mobilization of blended finance for green industrialization, highlighting the commitment of more than USD 100 billion under the African Green Industrialization Initiative (AGII) and encouraging new partnerships.

The minister highlighted that green industrialization and the valorization of natural resources are pillars for Angola's economic sovereignty and the continent's sustainable prosperity.

The country has abundant resources, clean energy and a youth eager for opportunities. However, it is imperative to move from primary exploration to integrated value chains, modernize agriculture and protect the environment", he highlighted. ADR/ART/DOJ