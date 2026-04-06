Angola Records 554 New Cases of Breast Cancer in 2025

Luanda — Five hundred and 54 new cases of breast cancer were registered in Angola in 2025, compared to 531 in the previous year, confirming the growing trend of the disease in the country, according to the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

The minister was speaking on Tuesday, in Luanda, during the "Café Oncológico", promoted by the Health sector, in honor of women and the fight against cancer, as part of the closing of Women's Month.

Sílvia Lutucuta said that the disease continues to be more common among women, highlighting that it is essential to intensify awareness campaigns and encourage regular exams.

"It becomes even more urgent to promote prevention and screening, as early diagnosis can save lives," she said.

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Despite the increase in cases, the minister highlighted advances in combating the disease, pointing out as an example the tracking campaign carried out in October 2025, by the Pedalé Hospital Complex, considered the largest ever promoted by a health unit in the country.

During the initiative, he said, more than three thousand women were screened and around 1,700 tests were carried out, including mammograms, ultrasounds and biopsies, with 46 positive cases diagnosed, currently undergoing monitoring and early treatment.

For the minister, the results demonstrate that investment in prevention and timely diagnosis is crucial to reducing mortality associated with breast cancer.

Today's event served as a space for sharing experiences between patients and health professionals, reinforcing the importance of information, family support and humanization of care in combating the disease in Angola.

The meeting brought together 53 patients, health professionals, family members and representatives of associations. MEL/ASS/DOJ