Angola: 2026 Polio Campaign - Over One Million Children Immunized in Huila

Lubango — Preliminary data from the polio vaccination campaign in Huila indicates that 1.1 million children under the age of five have been immunized, surpassing the forecasted number of 1.8 million by over 100%.

The nationwide campaign took place from March 27 to 29. The last day was dedicated to catch-up work and involved 1,172 teams of 6,056 technicians.

In a preliminary assessment of the first phase of the campaign, the director of the Local Health Office, Elizabeth José, told ANGOP that the figure is "satisfactory," thanks to the school break.

She pointed out the intense rains as a constraint, noting that in some areas, rivers overflowed and vaccinators could not access these areas. These places are waiting for the second phase in May, as well as routine vaccinations.

The municipalities most affected by these constraints were Quilengues, Humpata, and Viti Vivali, according to the source.

In 2025, the province registered cases of type II poliovirus in the municipalities of Chituto, Hoque, and Capunda Cavilongo. In the current year, 2026, there were two more cases of the same type in Chicomba and Cuvango.

EM/MS/CF/AMP