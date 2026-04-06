Ethiopia: CSOs Step Up Voter Education, Monitoring Ahead of Ethiopia's 7th General Election

Addis Ababa — Leaders of Ethiopia's major civil society organizations (CSOs) have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting a peaceful, fair, and democratic process in the country's upcoming 7th general election, scheduled for June 1, 2026.

The organizations announced plans to scale up voter education initiatives and strengthen election observation efforts as part of their contribution to ensuring credible elections.

CSOs also welcomed new digital tools introduced by the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), noting that such innovations will enhance transparency and expand citizen participation in the electoral process.

Speaking to Ethiopian News Agency, CSOs leaders emphasized their active role in mobilizing citizens and supporting electoral activities through coordinated civic engagement. With the rollout of platforms such as the "Mirchaye" application, civil society groups are assisting voters in navigating digital systems and encouraging broader participation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Getnet Kaba, Executive Director of the Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Forum, highlighted the diverse contributions of member institutions.

"The Forum and its members are fully engaged in the election process, with some accredited to deliver voter and civic education, while others are registered to conduct election observation," he said.

He also praised the adoption of technology in the electoral process.

"We welcome the launch of the 'Mirchaye' application, as technology plays a vital role in improving transparency and efficiency. It offers significant advantages, particularly in reducing both time and cost," he added.

Abera Hailemariam, Executive Director of the Coalition of Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations for Election, stressed the importance of ensuring inclusive access to digital systems.

"It is crucial to support voters in understanding how to use these technologies. At the same time, the system does not impose digital registration on those who may lack the necessary skills," he noted.

He explained that digital registration is primarily targeted at urban areas with higher smartphone penetration, while alternative options remain available.

"Voters who are unable to register digitally can still visit polling stations or registration centers, receive assistance, and complete the process without difficulty," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CSOs underscored their broader role in promoting informed citizen participation by educating voters on their rights, registration procedures, voting processes, and post-election expectations.

"By informing citizens, we enable them to make informed decisions when choosing their representatives," Getnet said.

He also called on political parties to uphold electoral integrity.

"It is essential for political parties to respect the code of conduct and ensure the fair use of public resources, particularly in media. Civil society organizations are actively engaged in promoting these principles," he emphasized.

As part of their outreach, CSOs are implementing campaigns such as the "I Vote" initiative, leveraging digital and social media platforms to encourage voter registration and participation.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia has already launched its nationwide voter registration exercise, which began on March 6, 2026.

According to NEBE, the process has seen strong early turnout, with millions of citizens registering within the first weeks.

As the election approaches, political parties have intensified campaign activities, including presenting manifestos and engaging in public debates, while the government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a conducive environment for free, fair, and credible elections.