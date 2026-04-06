Sudanese, Egyptian Interior Ministers Discuss Enhancing Security Cooperation and Expertise Exchange

5 April 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo, April 4, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Interior of the Republic of the Sudan, Lieutenant General (Police) Babiker Samra, held talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Minister of Interior Mahmoud Tawfiq, on ways to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries, during an official visit to Cairo.

The two sides reviewed existing areas of cooperation between their respective ministries and explored avenues for further development, in addition to discussing the latest developments in security issues of mutual concern.

Lieutenant General Samra expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Egypt's Ministry of Interior during the current period, noting that his visit comes within the framework of the close relations and ongoing consultation between officials of the two brotherly countries.

He affirmed Sudan's interest in expanding the exchange of training expertise with Egyptian security agencies and benefiting from their experience in enhancing the skills of Sudanese police personnel, particularly in light of the security challenges facing the region.

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For his part, Egypt's Minister of Interior welcomed the visit, reaffirming his country's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Sudanese security institutions, building on the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations. He expressed readiness to advance mechanisms for cooperation, including the exchange of training and information, in support of efforts to promote security and stability in the region.

Both sides stressed the importance of intensifying coordination and security cooperation to address evolving regional challenges and developments.

Read the original article on SNA.

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