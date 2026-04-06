Sudan, Egypt Agree to Activate MOUs On Labour Cooperation

Cairo, April 5, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare, Mutasim Ahmed Salih, held talks with Egypt's Minister of Labour, Hassan Raddad, on strengthening bilateral cooperation in labour, vocational training, and the exchange of expertise.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Board of Directors meetings of the Arab Labour Organization, currently convening in Cairo. Minister Mutasim commended Egypt's experience in establishing mobile service units and praised the progress achieved across various labour sectors, particularly in automating labour inspection processes and enhancing occupational health and safety systems.

For his part, Minister Raddad affirmed that Egypt stands ready to provide all forms of technical support to Sudan, particularly in the field of vocational training. He underscored his ministry's willingness to share Egypt's experience in developing qualified human resources capable of meeting labour market demands and supporting reconstruction and development efforts.

Both sides agreed to activate existing memoranda of understanding (MoUs), particularly in the areas of technical support and expertise exchange, with a focus on professions in demand, including construction, food industries, livestock, and textile manufacturing--key sectors for development and post-conflict recovery.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The two ministers further stressed the importance of sustained coordination and cooperation in the coming phase, in a manner that reinforces the longstanding ties between the two brotherly peoples and supports efforts toward development and stability in both countries.