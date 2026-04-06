Sudan-Somalia Political Consultations Committee Holds Second Session in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, April 4, 2026 (SUNA) - The second session of the Political Consultations Committee between the Republic of the Sudan and the Federal Republic of Somalia convened in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The Sudanese delegation was led by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid, while the Somali delegation was headed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hamza Adam Hader.

During the session, the two sides reviewed areas of mutual cooperation and explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations, building on the deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries and their alignment on regional and international issues.

Both delegations affirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral relations to broader horizons through the expansion of cooperation across various sectors, as well as enhancing coordination and consultation in regional and international fora in a manner that serves shared interests and reflects the depth of ties and unity of destiny between the two brotherly peoples in confronting current challenges.

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Head of the Sudanese delegation expressed profound appreciation for the sincere and fraternal positions demonstrated by the Somali government and people in their steadfast support for Sudan during the ongoing crisis, triggered by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia with regional and international backing. He noted that such positions embody the depth of Arab and African solidarity and reflect a principled commitment to safeguarding national institutions and preserving state sovereignty.

For his part, the head of the Somali delegation underscored the strength and resilience of relations between the two countries, affirming the presence of strong political will on the part of both leaderships to elevate bilateral ties to broader strategic horizons, in a manner that fulfils the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples and promotes security and stability across the region.