Sudan: Al-Gezira State Wali Launches WFP-Funded Resilience and Self-Reliance Initiative

Wad Madani, April 5, 2026 (SUNA) - Wali (Governor) of Al-Gezira State, Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair, inaugurated a project aimed at enhancing resilience and promoting self-reliance at the Um Barona nursery in Wad Madani. The initiative is funded by the World Food Programme (WFP) in partnership with Edhafa Organization for Disaster Relief and Development, targeting 2,400 beneficiaries at a cost of $300,000 over a two-year period.

The Wali pledged to expand the project across all localities in the state, affirming that the programme supports the government's efforts to transform beneficiaries from aid recipients into productive contributors. He reiterated his administration's commitment to encouraging initiatives that promote production and maximize value chains in agricultural and livestock sectors, commending the efforts of the WFP, Edhafa Organization, and the Ministry of Production and Economic Resources.

For her part, Director General of the Ministry of Production, Dr. Arafa Mahmoud, stated that the WFP has played a key role in advancing food security, outlining the project's components, which include open-field and greenhouse farming, as well as livestock production, including poultry and fish.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of Greater Wad Madani Locality, Adil Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Khatib, affirmed that enabling citizens to own productive projects would drive economic transformation, moving individuals from dependency toward market contribution. He pledged full support for the successful implementation of the initiative.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Director of Edhafa Organization in the state, Mudathir Othman Al-Mahboub, noted that the project reinforces the state government's development and production-oriented efforts.