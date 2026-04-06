Sudan: Second Phase of 'Italy for Sudan' Initiative Launched in Port Sudan

5 April 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, April 4, 2026 (SUNA) - The second phase of the "Italy for Sudan" initiative was launched on Saturday in Port Sudan, building on the programme initially inaugurated on December 25, 2025, through an air bridge delivering humanitarian assistance to 2,500 students in schools serving displaced families on the outskirts of the city.

In a press statement, Italian Ambassador to Sudan Michele Tomasi stated that the second phase includes the delivery of an initial 34 tonnes of food supplies to three displacement camps, in addition to the distribution of non-food relief items to 15,000 displaced families across 31 camps in Red Sea State in the coming weeks.

He added that, upon completion of this phase by the end of April, total assistance delivered under the initiative will reach 107 tonnes. The programme will also include the inauguration and inspection of several projects implemented with support from the Italian Development Cooperation, targeting vulnerable groups.

Ambassador Tomasi affirmed that the initiative reflects Italy's sustained commitment to supporting the Sudanese people affected by the crisis, with the aim of improving living conditions for the most vulnerable populations, particularly internally displaced persons (IDPs).

He further noted that Italy has maintained uninterrupted humanitarian engagement in Sudan since the outbreak of the war, with total contributions amounting to approximately €116 million.

Read the original article on SNA.

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