Uganda: Museveni Sees Off Russian Ambassador, Hails Bilateral Ties

President Museveni has bid farewell to Vladlen Semivolos, commending his role in strengthening relations between Uganda and Russia.

The send-off meeting took place at State House Entebbe on Saturday , where the two leaders reflected on historical ties and ongoing cooperation between their countries.

Museveni praised Semivolos for fostering "continued warmth and cooperation" during his tour of duty, noting that his efforts had helped consolidate diplomatic and people-to-people relations.

"I congratulate you on finishing your tour of duty and commend your efforts," Museveni said, wishing the envoy success in his future assignments.

Semivolos expressed gratitude for the support he received while serving in Uganda, describing his tenure as a privilege.

He said collaboration across various sectors had delivered mutual benefits for both nations.

The meeting underscores sustained diplomatic engagement between Kampala and Moscow, with both sides signaling commitment to maintaining strong bilateral ties beyond the ambassador's tenure.