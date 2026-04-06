Uganda: Museveni Calls for Hope, Renewal in Easter Message

President Museveni has said that the transition from disappointment of death on Good Friday to the joy of resurrection on Easter Sunday demonstrates "God's ability to turn around a bad situation in our lives."

In his official Easter message released on Sunday, Museveni reflected on Easter as the core message of the Christian faith, emphasizing hope, redemption, and renewal through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"According to the Holy Scriptures, on the Third Day, after the crucifixion of our Lord Jesus Christ, He resurrected from the dead, in fulfillment of divine prophecies concerning the Messiah," he wrote.

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Museveni noted that Easter signifies victory over death and triumph over suffering, adding that it surpasses the sorrow and agony of the cross.

"It eclipses the sorrow and agony of the cross, which Jesus bore for the omission of sins and salvation of mankind," he wrote

Museveni further stated that Easter reassures believers of their faith in a living Savior whose "redemption spans generations" and "reaffirms the promise of eternal life."

Describing the broader meaning of the celebration, Museveni said Easter symbolizes a fresh beginning for individuals, families, and societies.

"Maama Janet and I wish you a happy Easter."

Across Uganda, Christians are expected to gather in large numbers at churches and other places of worship to mark Easter, joining the global Christian community in commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ--an event regarded as the foundation of Christian faith.

Religious leaders across the nation have urged believers to use the occasion to reflect on themes of sacrifice, forgiveness, and hope, while fostering unity, peace and compassion within communities following the highly disputed just concluded general elections as they celebrate one of the most significant events on the Christian calendar.