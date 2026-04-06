Somalia: Somali Minister Meets Women's Groups in Baidoa to Discuss Rights, Challenges

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, Khadiija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, held talks with women's organizations in Baidoa, the interim capital of the South West state, focusing on the situation facing women in the region, officials said.

The meeting brought together representatives of women's groups who briefed the minister on living conditions, key challenges and basic needs affecting women in South West. Participants also commended the ministry's efforts to promote and protect women's rights across the country.

During the discussions, Al-Makhzoumi highlighted progress achieved by her ministry, including the adoption of a 30 percent quota for women in elections and political parties, as well as the approval of legislation aimed at combating gender-based violence, banning female genital mutilation and strengthening family law protections.

She also outlined future plans to advance women's empowerment and intensify efforts to eliminate violence against women nationwide.

The minister urged women's organizations to strengthen unity and cooperation to overcome existing challenges and take advantage of development opportunities, according to a statement released after the meeting.