Uganda: Bobi Wine Urges Ugandans On Hope, and Solidarity This Easter

National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, has called on Ugandans to embrace justice, hope, and solidarity during the Easter season.

In his Easter message, Kyagulanyi described Easter as a period that "reminds us that justice will always rise and hope cannot be silenced."

He urged citizens to draw strength from the spirit of the resurrection to advance a nation founded on freedom and dignity.

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"This season encourages us to remain firm, look out for one another, and keep the faith," Kyagulanyi said, emphasizing the importance of resilience and unity amid the social and political challenges facing Uganda.

He stressed that faith, solidarity, and perseverance are essential for building a just and peaceful society.

The message comes as Uganda continues to grapple with political tensions, calls for reforms, and growing demands for accountability in governance.

Kyagulanyi's statement reinforces his party's broader narrative that national progress depends not only on political engagement but also on citizens' commitment to justice, mutual support, and collective responsibility.

Easter, for Kyagulanyi, represents more than a religious celebration; it is a symbolic reminder that positive change and accountability are inevitable, even in the face of adversity.

The resurrection of Jesus Christ serves as a metaphor for hope, resilience, and moral courage in confronting societal challenges, he said.