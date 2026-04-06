Zimbabwe: Chief Dakamela of Nkayi Gets Virgin Wife As Present From South African Royal Family

CHIEF Mbusi Dakamela (29), was Saturday presented with a virgin wife by South Africa's Manala Royal Family as a present and cultural symbol at his Imiklomelo KaDakamela Festival.

The Manala Royal Family of Mpumalanga province is a prominent South African royal house within the Southern Ndebele nation led by King Makhosoke Mabhena.

Princess Andile Manala, who was presented as itshitshi/intombi/young unmarried maiden, takes the role of bachelor Chief Dakamela's great wife.

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This is continuation of a cultural practice that has existed for ages, where kingdoms were united through marriage.

Arrangements to facilitate the marriage are expected to commence soon.

Chief Dakamela from Nkayi in Matabeleland North province, is also of Ndebele origin and one of Zimbabwe's youngest but most influential traditional leaders.

He is well known for modernising rural leadership through development projects and cultural promotion.

Established in 2023 Chief Dakamela's Imkolemlo kaDakamela festival is probably one of the most followed cultural initiatives in Zimbabwe, with acknowledgement from across Southern Africa's royal families.

It serves to honour individuals and institutions for contributing to the development of society.

King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini of the Zulu Kingdom was represented by his son, Prince Thulani while Ndebele King Bulelani Khumalo, a descended of King Lobhengula was present.

Also present were Kings from Zambia, Kenya and Uganda.