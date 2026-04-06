Somalia Army Chief Praises Joint Operations, Promises Rewards for Troops

Baidoa, Somalia — Somalia's army chief, Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed, on Sunday praised troops for what he described as significant gains achieved during joint security operations stretching from Mogadishu to Baidoa, pledging to reward soldiers for their efforts and bravery.

Speaking to forces in Baidoa, Mohamed said the operations were critical to strengthening security and preventing attacks by militant groups, adding that they demonstrated the capability and unity of Somali security forces.

He noted that troops had spent several months conducting operations against armed groups in central and southern regions, with a focus on securing major lلمدن and key supply routes.

The army chief also called on Somali civilians to cooperate with security forces, urging public participation in efforts to maintain stability and support long-term national development.