Rwanda: Musanze Launches $100bn Plan to Develop Ancient Coronation Site for Tourism

Musanze District has unveiled a $75 million plan (approx. Rwf109.2 billion) to develop the Rwanda's ancient coronation site into a cultural tourism destination.

The site, known as Buhanga kwa Gihanga, features a 30-hectare natural forest and a water stream.

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Located in Barizo Village, Bikara Cell, Nkotsi Sector, the forest hosted a residence of Gihanga, the founding King of Rwanda.

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At the entrance to the forest, there is the Well of Nkotsi and Bikara from which the king-to-be would draw water to wash himself before coronation.

This is also where Gihanga's inaugural royal ritual was held.

Since the reign of Yuhi II Gahima, some coronation rituals of Rwandan kings were conducted at this site, and traces of these ceremonies still remain. These include small caves and ancient giant trees.

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The new project to transform the area into a touristic site will include the construction of a stadium, the establishment of artificial lakes, and the preservation of Buhanga natural forest and the well of Nkotsi and Bikara, as well as the surrounding hills of Nyundo, Gitwa, Murama, and Masunzu.

A consultative meeting was held on Saturday, April 3, 2026 in Musanze to discuss the project. The Mayor of Musanze District, Claudien Nsengimana, told national broadcaster RBA that the district is inviting stakeholders to support the implementation of the project.

"We call upon investors to tap into the opportunities in cultural tourism," Nsengimana said, adding that more discussions will be had on the project's implementation.

At least Rwf40 million was mobilized for the project on Saturday.

"There is a history of unity inherited from King Gihanga, which was disrupted by colonialists. This unity has now been restored, and therefore a stadium called 'Ubudaheranwa', meaning resilience, will be constructed," explained Herman Micomyiza, Executive Secretary of Nkotsi Sector.

Justine Uzamukunda, a researcher, said that understanding the culture and history of Nkotsi and Bikara is essential for Rwanda to fully tap into cultural tourism opportunities.

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"This project is a good idea and should be implemented at a national level. Those who visit gorillas can also visit the site," said Lt Col (Rtd) Gerard Nyirimanzi, a historian.

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Vedaste Ngarambe, another researcher, said there is a need for an open-air museum at the site.

An open-air museum is a type of museum where exhibits are displayed outdoors, usually across a large area rather than inside a building. These museums are designed to recreate historical settings and demonstrate how people lived, worked, and built things in the past.

"The site could even gain international recognition, similar to the Egyptian pyramids," he said.

Buhanga kwa Gihanga has been classified among 20 cultural heritage sites by the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement.