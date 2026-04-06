Somalia: Somali Commandos Conduct Security Operations in Bay Region

Baidoa, Somalia — Elite Somali commandos carried out security operations in parts of the Bay Region, targeting areas where militants linked to Al-Shabaab had been operating, officials said Sunday.

Troops from the 165th unit of the 16th Brigade of the Danab Brigade conducted planned operations in villages under Buur Hakaba, including Bansoole, Balow, Urka Shinbiroow and Abowle.

Military officers said the operation aimed to prevent infiltration by militants who had been moving covertly through the areas and threatening local communities.

The elite Forces carried out searches and security checks, removing what officials described as potential risks to civilians and reinforcing overall stability.

Commanders leading the operation said the objective was to dismantle insurgent networks and prevent attacks on populated areas.

Residents in the targeted areas welcomed the troops, expressing support for efforts to push back Al-Shabaab and restore security, according to officials.