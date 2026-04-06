Somalia: Somali President Meets Southwest Elders to Discuss Peace and Governance

Baidoa, Somalia — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday held talks with traditional elders from Southwest State, focusing on strengthening peace, reconciliation and democratic governance, officials said.

The meeting addressed key national priorities, including boosting community reconciliation efforts, advancing the democratization process, responding to drought conditions and promoting state-building initiatives.

Mohamud praised the elders for what he described as their historic role in preserving unity, resolving disputes and supporting the country's rebuilding process.

He emphasized the importance of close cooperation between the federal government and traditional leadership to achieve sustainable stability and development.

The elders, in turn, thanked the president for his visit and for what they called the federal government's continued efforts to promote reconciliation and development in Southwest regions.

They also expressed support for national plans aimed at strengthening governance and advancing democracy across Somalia.