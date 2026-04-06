Zimbabwe: Trucker Knocks Dead Seven People At Accident Scene

SEVEN people, who had stopped to assess an accident, were knocked dead by a haulage truck that approached the crash scene at high speed.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the road traffic accident, which occurred on Easter Friday at the 57 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which seven pedestrians were killed after being hit by a by a truck on 03/04/26 at around 2200 hours at the 57 kilometre peg along Bulawayo -Beitbridge road," said Nyathi.

"The victims were at an accident scene involving three other vehicles, a Nissan March, Toyota Probox and a Toyota Baby Quantum . The Nissan March vehicle, which had three passengers on board, had been hit from behind by a Toyota Probox vehicle and both vehicles stopped in the roadway.

"The drivers and passengers disembarked to assess the damage. The third vehicle, a Toyota Baby Quantum, then approached at high speed and struck people at the scene resulting in three people being injured. Moments later, the truck approached and ran over the stationary vehicles and pedestrians, killing five people on the spot while two others died upon admission at Esigodini District Hospital."