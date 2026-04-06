South Africa: Manhunt Launched After Eight Escape Eastern Cape Cells - South African News Briefs - April 6, 2026

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6 April 2026
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Manhunt Launched After Eight Escaped Eastern Cape Cells

Police in the Eastern Cape have launched a manhunt for eight detainees who escaped from the Asfondering police station cells in Maluti, reports EWN. Authorities said it remained unclear how the men managed to flee. Police have said that an investigation is underway following the incident. Police warned that the suspects were dangerous and urged the public not to approach them but to report any sightings.

Overcrowding Strains Prisons, Says Correctional Services

The Department of Correctional Services have said that overcrowding in prisons is placing an enormous burden on its officials, reports SABC News. The department said that budget cuts are also hampering its officials’ ability to manage and provide services at correctional centres. Officials conducted a raid at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility. The prison has around 8,000 offenders. National Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale said overcrowding was stretching staff resources and worsening staff-to-inmate ratios. Financial pressures of about R700 million over the past three years had further hampered the department’s ability to manage facilities effectively.

Gun Violence Persists on Cape Flats Despite Crackdown

Rampant shootings continue on the Cape Flats despite intensified operations involving the army and police to clamp down on gun violence, reports EWN. Several gun attacks were reported last night in Kalksteenfontein, Wesbank, Delft, and Bonteheuwel. In gang-affected areas of Cape Town, soldiers have been working alongside the South African Police Service. Police said several people, including bystanders, were wounded in gang-related violence, with victims caught in crossfire during attacks.

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