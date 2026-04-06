Tanzania: TRA Calls for Collaboration in 24-Hour Fuel Depot Operations

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has urged fuel depot operators to collaborate closely with the authority to ensure depots run 24 hours a day, aiming to maintain smooth fuel supply nationwide.

TRA Commissioner General Yusuph Mwenda said recently in Dar es Salaam during a visit to MOIL Energies fuel depot that the authority's commitment is to oversee depot operations continuously and to prevent malpractice by service providers.

"We urge operators to follow the proper procedures in fuel distribution," Mr Mwenda said.

MOIL Energies Depot Manager, Dr Sajad Habib Rai, praised TRA for introducing the 24-hour operational system, noting it will improve efficiency in service delivery.

Dr Sajad, who is also Resident Manager of Mansoor Industries, confirmed that MOIL Energies has adequate fuel reserves while awaiting incoming shipments already docked at the port.

He added that the presence of TRA staff at the depot has helped streamline operations.

"We welcome this support, which has made our work more efficient and reliable,"

Dr Sajad said, also commending Commissioner Mwenda for his proactive leadership.

On TRA's new procedures for diesel and petrol sales, Dr Sajad noted that they have helped prevent fuel pilferage and ensure shipments reach their intended destinations without delay.