South Africa: Suspended Brigadier Named At Madlanga Commission for Interfering in Murder Case

Suspended brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu allegedly asked for the Armand Swart murder docket in Sedibeng and claimed he was acting on orders.

Nkhwashu also allegedly visited murder accused Katiso Molefe in prison, arriving after visiting hours in a car without number plates.

A suspended Gauteng police brigadier was named during testimony at the Madlanga Commission after a witness said he tried to get hold of a murder case docket.

Brigadier Mbangwa Abby Nkhwashu is the deputy district commissioner in Sedibeng, Gauteng.

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The commission heard that Nkhwashu phoned the investigating officer in the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart and asked her to hand over the docket. A docket is the full police file with all the evidence and statements.

A witness identified only as Witness B told the commission that Nkhwashu said he was acting on orders. He claimed the file was needed by Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni.

The investigating officer said she never received any official instruction about the docket. Nkhwashu only contacted her by phone.

The commission also heard that Nkhwashu later changed his position. He told the officer not to bring the docket. He said he had become a suspect in the same case.

The case involves murder accused Katiso Molefe, also known as KT.

Evidence before the commission showed that Nkhwashu visited Molefe in prison after visiting hours. He arrived in a car without number plates. He told prison officials he was related to Molefe and wanted to bring him food and clothes.

Prison staff accepted the clothes but refused the food. They said the rules do not allow food from outside.

Molefe later denied having any family connection to Nkhwashu.

The Madlanga Commission is continuing to hear evidence about possible interference in the case.