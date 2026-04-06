Rwanda: Fuel Price Hike Set to Affect Road Construction Costs - Officials

The recent fuel price increase is expected to push up costs in the infrastructure sector, particularly road construction, where key materials such as bitumen are petroleum-based, officials have said.

Speaking during a joint media engagement on Sunday, April 4, State Minister for Infrastructure Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye said the impact of the fuel price hike will be felt beyond transport, especially in construction and other sectors that rely on petroleum-linked inputs.

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"Bitumen is a necessary product in road construction and it is made from petroleum elements. We have enough stock, but there could be an increase in road construction prices as the cost of these inputs rises," he said.

He added that higher diesel prices also affect transport and logistics costs, which can push up the overall cost of infrastructure works.

"If a road was estimated at Rwf1 billion, that cost could increase as input prices rise," he said.

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Despite the expected rise in costs, Uwihanganye said no ongoing road construction project is expected to stop due to shortages of materials.

"What is good is that there is no road construction project set to stop because of unavailability of those materials," he said.

He also pointed out that petroleum-based chemicals used in water treatment, heavy fuel used in standby electricity plants, and some materials used in paints and tyres may also become more expensive, although supply remains stable for now.

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"There is enough stock of the chemicals used to clean water, so there is no plan to increase water prices. Heavy fuel used in standby plants is also available in sufficient quantities," he said.

On tyres and paints, he noted that importers have already placed orders, even if prices may still rise due to transport costs and global market pressures.

The minister said the government is monitoring about 50 essential products during this period and is engaging importers and diplomatic missions where necessary to help stabilise supply.

Minister of Trade and Industry Prudence Sebahizi said the effects of higher fuel prices go beyond transport, since many industries depend on petroleum-based inputs, especially plastic.

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"In industries, plastics account for about 60 per cent of inputs. Products like cars, phones and others rely heavily on plastic components," he said.

Sebahizi said the government is also watching the impact on industrial operations, imports and consumer prices, particularly as global tensions continue to keep fuel and gas prices high.